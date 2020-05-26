This is a murder hornet. Here's what you probably saw

Don’t panic if you spot a giant flying brown and yellow hornet. Chances are it’s not the murderous insect that has recently invaded major news outlets.

Garrett Hibbs, Hall County extension agent, said one of the most popular calls he has received over the past three weeks involves people who think they’ve seen an Asian giant hornet, also known as the “murder hornet.”

He assures Georgians that Washington state is the only part of the country where the species has been found. According to The Associated Press, the hornet was sighted and verified in the U.S. for the first time last December near Blaine, Washington, close to the Canadian border.

“To this point, it has not been present in Georgia,” Hibbs said. “It hasn’t been reported outside of Washington state.”

When people call Hibbs or share images of what they believe might be Asian giant hornets, he said a majority of the time they’ve sighted the insect’s local look-alike, the European hornet instead.