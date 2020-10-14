Join the 2020 Joro Count. Help us spot the spiders and aid UNG scientists in their research of this invasive species

People can also send their spider locations, date of sighting and photos to joro@gainesvilletimes.com.

When the 2020 Joro Count ends, The Times will send the data to a Joro spider research team at the University of North Georgia. Since August 2019, the group — led by Mattias Johansson, assistant biology professor — has measured the arachnid’s potential ecological impact. Through charting the spiders’ locations, the team will gain a firmer grasp on the species’ population size and range.

By attaching a photo with each submission, The Times and UNG student scientists can determine whether the spider spotted is indeed a Joro.

Many Northeast Georgians have already seen the arachnid with its black and bright yellow body and multi-layered webs.

Not to be confused with writing and banana spiders — which are also yellow — people can identify the species by looking for key indicators like a splash or red on their abdomens and living arrangements.

Johansson said the tell-tale sign lies with their webs.