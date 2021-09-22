What you can find at 2021 North Georgia Home Show

The North Georgia Home Show returns this weekend, showcasing products and services and offering advice on all things home improvement, from roofing and remodeling to gutters and garage door repairs.

Hosted by Metro Market Media, The Times’ parent company, the second annual home expo commences Friday, Oct. 22, at Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center, bringing three days of expert advice, displays and demonstrations along with information on outdoor recreational opportunities by way of boats, golf carts and RVs.

“Our main goal is to give everyone access to information and vendors they wouldn’t normally have access to,” said Megan Lewis, inside sales and event coordinator at The Times. “It is a way for visitors to look into home improvement that they wouldn’t otherwise know about.”

Tickets are $5 per person per day and can be purchased via eventbrite.comby searching “North Georgia Home Show,” as well as at the door on the day of the event. Admission is free for children 12 and younger.

Among the 30-plus participating vendors, homeowners will find garage door servicing franchise ProLift Garage Doors — a newcomer to the Gainesville business community, as the brand only began serving the area within the last six weeks or so, according to franchisee Eric Yarnell.