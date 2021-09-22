What you can find at 2021 North Georgia Home Show

The North Georgia Home Show returns this weekend, showcasing products and services and offering advice on all things home improvement, from roofing and remodeling to gutters and garage door repairs.
Hosted by Metro Market Media, The Times’ parent company, the second annual home expo commences Friday, Oct. 22, at Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center, bringing three days of expert advice, displays and demonstrations along with information on outdoor recreational opportunities by way of boats, golf carts and RVs.
“Our main goal is to give everyone access to information and vendors they wouldn’t normally have access to,” said Megan Lewis, inside sales and event coordinator at The Times. “It is a way for visitors to look into home improvement that they wouldn’t otherwise know about.”
Tickets are $5 per person per day and can be purchased via eventbrite.comby searching “North Georgia Home Show,” as well as at the door on the day of the event. Admission is free for children 12 and younger.
Among the 30-plus participating vendors, homeowners will find garage door servicing franchise ProLift Garage Doors — a newcomer to the Gainesville business community, as the brand only began serving the area within the last six weeks or so, according to franchisee Eric Yarnell.
North Georgia Home Show
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 22-23; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: 2535 Lanier Tech Drive, Gainesville
How much: $5 per person; free for children 12 years and under
More info: www.northgeorgiahomeshow.com
ProLift specializes in commercial and residential garage door installations, repairs, replacements and servicing as well as “really strong” customer service, Yarnell noted, and walking customers through the overall process and demonstrating how to self-perform minor tune-ups in the name of cost savings.
With Lanier Aluminum Products on site, homeowners can gather ideas for their next project sans the pressure of having to decide right away, according to the company’s president Ted Havlik. Lanier Aluminum’s “new and most valuable products” will be on display, including patio and deck covers, Eze-Breeze windows and doors and different styles of awnings — some of which homeowners may not have considered as viable options simply because they aren’t as widely known.
Whatever is the next big project waiting to be tackled, the upcoming home show pairs products and services with expert-level insight to help homeowners and DIY-ers know exactly what they’re getting into.
“We’ll be there to let our community know we’re right there with them and ready to help when they need us,” said Kennon Heating and Air Conditioning marketing operator Nicholas Cioffi, whose company will be giving away vouchers for a year of free HVAC system maintenance, including season cleanings and multi-point inspections.
The main demonstration of this year’s expo will be a Tesla car.
On Saturday afternoon, attendees have a chance to learn more about home and auto insurance from The Insurance Source/Medicare Man of Georgia owner and licensed agent Robin Templeton, who said she prides herself on providing customers with money-saving options, including commercial, health, medicare and life insurance policies and bundles.
“Saving money is the biggest key factor,” she said. “The homeowners are the ones driving the car; we just help them decide which avenue to go down.”
For more information, visit www.northgeorgiahomeshow.com.
Times staff writer Daniela Carrasco contributed.