5 trick or treat ideas for a safer Halloween

Halloween may look different this year, but that doesn’t mean children can’t eat massive amounts of candy and celebrate the spooky season.



Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to refrain from traditional trick-or-treating during the pandemic, neighborhoods and families are still gearing up for the holiday.

For those who want to welcome trick-or-treaters to their doorsteps, The Times has compiled a list of five safer alternatives for celebrating Halloween with candy.

The candy chute

Instead of handing candy to children this Saturday, opt instead for a socially distanced candy chute. If you have steps leading up to your house, then you’re already equipped for the easy-to-make contraption.

Here's what you’ll need:

A roll of painter’s tape

Two pieces of large poster paper

Cut four strips of poster board, 28 inches in length and 10 inches wide. Roll each into long cylinders and tape the edges to hold the shape. Make sure that the largest piece of candy you plan to offer can easily fit through the tube. Tape your four cylinders together to form one long cohesive tube.

Attach your candy chute to the railing leading to your front steps with tape. You can also anchor it to the steps with tape or simply hold the tube. When trick-or-treaters stop by your house, simply drop the candy through the chute.