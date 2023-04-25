‘Selling art for art’s sake’: Art in the Park set to return to Lake Lanier

Nearly 100 pieces of public art are on display throughout Gainesville and Hall County through a sponsorship by Vision 2030, a community project housed by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.



According to Allyson Everett, chairwoman of the Vision 2030 Public Art Committee, while buying art can be intimidating for novices, Art in the Park can make for an easier setting for people who are either wanting to start collecting art or simply looking to add to existing collections.

Taking the place of the Vision 2030 Public Art block party this year, the upcoming event is the second Art in the Park jointly hosted by Vision 2030 and Hall County Parks and Leisure since 2021, and its comeback was highly anticipated, the organizers said.

“What we love about public art is that it is for everyone,” Everett said. “I believe public art is how a community shares its story.”

“Because it is a free, family-friendly event, it allows people to become more aware of the public art and artists in our community,” Ruffner said.

Vision 2030 will also have a pop-up art shop at Art in the Park, where pieces donated by local artists will be sold for less than $100, with the proceeds going to fund Vision 2030’s continued efforts to create public art.

“It’s selling art for art’s sake,” Everett said. “Our goal is to have public art everywhere.”

Along with the art pieces, Art in the Park is set to include food vendors, live music and games. Vendors like Tap It, Bucket of Shrimp and Paw Paw’s Peanuts will park alongside food trucks from outside the county, like Big D’s BBQ of Cumming, Buford-based Simple Dee-Likes, which is well known for their hickory smoked conecuh sausage menu, and So Very, a Korean food truck. Kona Ice is also scheduled to be in attendance.

Live music will be provided by Roswell-based classic rock band Engine 209.

Scheduling the event for a Friday night near Lake Lanier was a strategic move, according to Everett. The goal for Art in the Park is to get people outside to take in the art surrounded by beautiful scenery, she said.

“It’s a unique feature of Art in the Park,” Everett said. “It’s just a great way to launch your weekend, in my opinion.”

Ruffner added, “When we have events at Laurel Park, it just creates a lovely backdrop.”

Parking available on site for easy access to and from the event.