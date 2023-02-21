This 3-day event is set to be “the” fine art sale in Gainesville

The exhibition commences with a free preview night party set for 5:30 p.m. March 2 at the Quinlan, featuring more than 150 pieces of artwork ranging in price, subject matter and mediums along with food and beverage trucks, children’s art activities and quality time with participating artists and art enthusiasts.

More than 50 in number, participating artists include Dennis Campay, David Wendel, Marilyn Sparks, Jill and Patrick McGannon, Rae Broyles and Gayle Levee.

A virtual silent auction is also slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. March 2, and will run through 11 p.m. March 4. Registration is free for silent bidding; tickets are not required.

The gala’s main attraction, the live auction, is set for 6:30 p.m. March 4 at the Quinlan.

Conducted by auctioneer Doug Carter, the ticketed black tie affair includes a seated dinner and host bar.



Tickets are $200 per person and can be purchased by contacting the Quinlan at 770-536-2575 or info@qvac.org.