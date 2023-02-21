This 3-day event is set to be “the” fine art sale in Gainesville

Original, high-caliber artwork will be on display and up for auction with the 45th return of the Quinlan Visual Arts Center’s Gala Fine Art Auction, slated for March 2-4.
Poised as “the” visual art sale in Gainesville, the gala “brings the region’s most avid art connoisseurs and collectors to the Quinlan’s doors,” the visual arts center said.
45th Annual Quinlan Gala Fine Art Auction
When: 5:30 p.m. March 2 through 11 p.m. March 4
Where: Quinlan Visual Arts Center, 514 Green St., Gainesville, and online
How much: Free for silent auction bidding; $200 for live auction ticketsLive auction tickets: 770-536-2575 or info@qvac.org
The exhibition commences with a free preview night party set for 5:30 p.m. March 2 at the Quinlan, featuring more than 150 pieces of artwork ranging in price, subject matter and mediums along with food and beverage trucks, children’s art activities and quality time with participating artists and art enthusiasts.
More than 50 in number, participating artists include Dennis Campay, David Wendel, Marilyn Sparks, Jill and Patrick McGannon, Rae Broyles and Gayle Levee.
A virtual silent auction is also slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. March 2, and will run through 11 p.m. March 4. Registration is free for silent bidding; tickets are not required.
The gala’s main attraction, the live auction, is set for 6:30 p.m. March 4 at the Quinlan.
Conducted by auctioneer Doug Carter, the ticketed black tie affair includes a seated dinner and host bar.
Tickets are $200 per person and can be purchased by contacting the Quinlan at 770-536-2575 or info@qvac.org.
Proceeds from the auction will fund exhibition, education and community engagement programming at the Quinlan.
The event also spotlights artist guest of honor Chad Shore, a “local but nationally recognized creative powerhouse and pop artist,” according to a news release.
Shore’s work demonstrates mastery of brushwork, spray paint and carving tools, the Quinlan said, his work inviting viewers to witness multiple layers of textures and colors emanating life and energy.
“Chad’s art sensitively yet evocatively depicts females in edgy concentrations, sometimes through the curvature of a neck or the playful opening of a mouth,” Quinlan Executive Director Nairika Cornett said in a statement.
Willis Investment Counsel has been confirmed as the event’s presenting sponsor for the 10th consecutive year.
“While raising funds has become more difficult in this environment, we believe the Quinlan team has put together an excellent plan of action to allow patrons an opportunity to acquire exceptional art and directly support the Q’s initiatives,” Willis President Jay Kilroy stated.For more information, visit quinlanartscenter.org/45th-annual-gala-fine-art-auction.html.