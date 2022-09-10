PHOTOS: Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival returns to Lake Lanier

Boats make their way up the race course Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, to the starting line at Lake Lanier Olympic Park as races begin during the 2022 Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.
Dragon boat teams strain Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, during racing competitions at Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the 25th annual Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.
A dragon boat steer person tumbles overboard Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, as the crew leaves the dock at Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the 2022 Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.
Dragon boat teams strain Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, during racing competitions at Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the 25th annual Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.
Extra paddles are left on the dock Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at lake Lanier Olympic Park as some dragon boat teams use their own paddles during racing competitions at the 2022 Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.
Team spirit runs high Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, during dragon boat races at Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the 2022 Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.
Dragon boat teams strain Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, during racing competitions at Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the 25th annual Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.
Dragon boat crew members pause for the National Anthem Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the 2022 Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.
Spectators watch dragon boat races from the soggy shore Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park during the 2022 Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.
2022 Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival volunteer Noah Hicks moves life vests into position Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, during the festival's 25th annual celebration.
Visitors to Lake Lanier Olympic Park wander through the venue Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, prior to the start of the 2022 Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.
Buddhist Monks, with umbrellas in hand, take part in the 25th Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. The monks bless the boats prior to competition.
Buddhist Monks, with umbrellas in hand, take part in the 25th Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. The monks bless the boats prior to competition.
Dragon Boat teams check in early Saturday Sept. 10, 2022, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park amid scattered showers and heavy overcast weather for the 25th Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.
Buddhist Monks bless the boats Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park kicking off the start of the 25th Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.
Water from rain showers is bailed from dragon boats Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park for the 25th annual Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.
Dragon boats are prepared early Saturday Sept. 10, 2022, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park for the 2022 Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival. The festival has been held in Gainesville at the Park since the early 2000s, bringing a cultural experience that isn’t normally found in Hall County. The event included presentations and dances from Asian culture, races, music and food.