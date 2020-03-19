Linwood Nature Preserve offers some nature-based stress relief to get through coronavirus precautions

You need to go outside.

Working from home probably means you’re working longer, irregular hours. Checking email first thing in the morning. Popping into Slack while your kids are having breakfast. Taking a call in the bathroom (be honest).

Screens, beeps, dings, rings, keyboard ticks and taps — it’s getting old.

But outside, Hall County is new again. Spring is poking its head up from the endless (really, really endless) rain that’s been covering the area for the past couple of months.

Georgia’s state parks are staying open amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the state because residents can enjoy the outdoors while practicing effective social distancing at the same time. Recommendations call for maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others.

But if you don’t want to head down to Don Carter, there’s a nature preserve within a stone’s throw of many of the neighborhoods along Thompson Bridge Road.

The Linwood Nature Preserve is a splash of color, a breath of fresh air, waiting down Linwood Drive in Gainesville for residents who have been cooped up at home for too long.