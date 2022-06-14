Have a hankering for true crime or Downton Abbey trivia? You can get your fill at the Hall County Library

Whether it’s handling aristocratic business over a spot of afternoon tea or discussing true crime in local history that whets your intellectual appetite, the Hall County Library is the place where you can fill your cup.
“Downton Abbey Afternoon Tea” and “Moonshine and Murder” are two of several events the library is hosting this summer in an effort to ramp up its adult programming.
Since assuming the role of adult services manager in January, Gainesville Branch Manager Janine Cline said she’s been looking at ways to keep grown-ups engaged with the library.
“We can’t really match youth services — they are just crazy busy with children’s programs — but we want to at least get on par with them,” Cline said. “I just think there’s a need — there’s an interest there, and we haven’t been doing stuff. Now, we’re trying to get people back in (the library). Especially after COVID, we’re finding that people want to get together. Hopefully this will entice them in.”
From 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, fans of Downton Abbey can don their 20th century garb, if they so choose, and head to the library for high tea, lemonade, scones and talk of Highclere Castle, the Newbury estate where the period drama was filmed.
While digging out their pearls and bow ties for the grand event, guests may want to brush up on their trivia knowledge of both the television series and movies.
The event, like Downton Abbey, is meant for all interested audiences, Cline said.
“I know guys who like it, women who like it — young, old,” she said. “It’s one of those shows that you think is specific to just one group, but it’s really not once you start watching it. It appeals to a broader audience.”
Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP to jcline@hallcountylibrary.org. Reservations can be secured up to the day before the event, Cline said.
The following Thursday, aficionados of true crime can visit the library after hours for a storytelling-style lecture from University of North Georgia history professor Erin Bush on the case of sisters Addie Bailey and Ella Bailey Beck.
The two were murdered by Ella’s husband, Eugene Beck, in an alcohol-fueled rage in 1884 Rabun County, Ga., according to State Supreme Court documents.
“Everybody loves true crime right now,” according to Cline, and a local angle may pique fans’ interest.
Downton Abbey Afternoon Tea
When: 2-4 p.m. July 2
Where: 127 Main St. NW, Gainesville
How much: Free
RSVP: jcline@hallcountylibrary.org
More info: 770-532-3311 or info@hallcountylibrary.org
Moonshine and Murder
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 8
Where: 127 Main St. NW, Gainesville
How much: Free
More info: 770-532-3311 or info@hallcountylibrary.org
Cline herself was hooked by the podcast “In the Red Clay,” a 12-episode series on Dixie Mafia kingpin Billy Sunday Birt. A native of Barrow County, Birt is believed to have murdered more than 50 people and was deemed “the most dangerous man in Georgia history.”
One of Birt’s victims was Winder resident and bootlegger Donald Chancey, whose body was found in a shallow grave on the banks of Mulberry Creek near Winder, Ga., according to a 1979 article published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“I went to school there and I never knew about this,” Cline said. “But that podcast kind of sparked my interest in true crime. So I do think there will be a connection with people who come to this and think, ‘I know where that is. How did I not know about this?’”
If provided enough subject material and public interest, Cline said the one-time lecture could morph into a series.
“Moonshine and Murder” is slated for 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 8. No reservation is required.
Individuals do not need to be library card holders to attend the events. Unless otherwise specified, all library-sponsored programs are free and open to the public thanks to funds from Friends of the Library, according to Cline.
“The more people we can get in the library the better — and some fun programming is a good way to do that,” Cline said.
With questions, contact the library at 770-532-3311 or info@hallcountylibrary.org.For a full list of programs and upcoming events offered at the Gainesville library or its sister branches in Hall County, visit hallcountylibrary.org.