Have a hankering for true crime or Downton Abbey trivia? You can get your fill at the Hall County Library

“Downton Abbey Afternoon Tea” and “Moonshine and Murder” are two of several events the library is hosting this summer in an effort to ramp up its adult programming.

Since assuming the role of adult services manager in January, Gainesville Branch Manager Janine Cline said she’s been looking at ways to keep grown-ups engaged with the library.

“We can’t really match youth services — they are just crazy busy with children’s programs — but we want to at least get on par with them,” Cline said. “I just think there’s a need — there’s an interest there, and we haven’t been doing stuff. Now, we’re trying to get people back in (the library). Especially after COVID, we’re finding that people want to get together. Hopefully this will entice them in.”

From 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, fans of Downton Abbey can don their 20th century garb, if they so choose, and head to the library for high tea, lemonade, scones and talk of Highclere Castle, the Newbury estate where the period drama was filmed.

While digging out their pearls and bow ties for the grand event, guests may want to brush up on their trivia knowledge of both the television series and movies.

The event, like Downton Abbey, is meant for all interested audiences, Cline said.

“I know guys who like it, women who like it — young, old,” she said. “It’s one of those shows that you think is specific to just one group, but it’s really not once you start watching it. It appeals to a broader audience.”

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP to jcline@hallcountylibrary.org. Reservations can be secured up to the day before the event, Cline said.

The following Thursday, aficionados of true crime can visit the library after hours for a storytelling-style lecture from University of North Georgia history professor Erin Bush on the case of sisters Addie Bailey and Ella Bailey Beck.

The two were murdered by Ella’s husband, Eugene Beck, in an alcohol-fueled rage in 1884 Rabun County, Ga., according to State Supreme Court documents.

“Everybody loves true crime right now,” according to Cline, and a local angle may pique fans’ interest.