Get to know Braselton’s history through one of these guided tours

Downtown Braselton Historic Tours

Walking Tours

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon May 5 (lunch included) and May 20; 6-7:30 p.m. May 24

How much: $25, May 5; $5, May 20 and 24

Tickets and info: explorebraselton.com

Trolley Tours

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon May 5 (lunch included) and May 26; 6-7:30 p.m. May 17

How much: $30, May 5; $10, May 17 and 26

Tickets and info: explorebraselton.com