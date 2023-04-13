Food Truck Fridays set to return to Lake Lanier for 2023 season

The lakeside series’ new season is set to renew April 21, recurring every third Thursday — with the exception of July — through the month of August.

Staged at Lake Lanier Olympic Park’s Northeast Georgia Health System plaza, the series features live music, beer and wine tents, retail vendors and, of course, the stars of the show: food trucks.

According to the city, the season’s lineup is set to include Pico’s Hot Dogs, Dot Bowl, Carniceria Tapatia, Bill’s Grills on Wheels, The Inked Pig, Meatballerz, PawPaw’s Peanuts, PattyKakes, Juke N Jive Creamery, Kona Ice, King of Pops, Downtown Drafts and Tap It.

And for music, guests can expect to hear The Band Loula in April, Six Foot Ramblers in May and The Murphs in August.

The events are open to the public with no entrance fee.

For guaranteed seating and clear views of the Chattahoochee and the evening’s entertainment, 8-foot tables for six can be reserved in the venue’s grandstands for $45. The reservations are an additional option and not required for attendance; “ample seating” will otherwise be available, the city said.

Due to limited parking at the venue, off-site parking and shuttle services will be available at Riverbend Church, 1715 Cleveland Highway in Gainesville. Shuttle hours are set for 4:45-9:15 p.m.

Leashed pets are allowed in the park, but only service animals are allowed on board the shuttle.

Both the venue and shuttle services are wheelchair accessible, the city said.

For guests arriving by boat, a courtesy dock is available.

For more information, visit exploregainesville.org/food-truck-friday or follow Lake Lanier Olympic Park on Facebook and Instagram.