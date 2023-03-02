Find health screenings, resources at The Times’ health expo

Health screenings, demonstrations and other resources for healthy aging will be on display next week at the Healthy Hall expo in Gainesville.
Hosted by Metro Market Media, The Times’ parent company, the expo slated for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 9, at the Frances Meadows Fitness and Aquatic Center.
Previously hosted as a healthy aging expo, the event has been redesigned so that we can include all offerings for ages in our community,” said Megan Smarz, manager of event and regional publication sales.
Healthy Hall Expo
When: 9 a.m. to noon March 9
How much: Free
Where: Frances Meadow Fitness and Aquatic Center, 1545 Community Way, GainesvilleMore info: https://fb.me/e/3yOw8KmDA
Thirty vendors are expected to be on site, including health, dental and insurance providers.
Screenings offered at the expo may include fall risk, cardiac and diabetes screenings, orthodontic care, insurance agents to help guests navigate Medicare and financial representatives to share resources for financial planning.
Additionally, several health experts will share their knowledge as guest speakers during the event.
At 10 a.m., attendees will hear from dietician Sandi Porter and wellness coach Anna Biggins, followed by ventricular assist device educator Julie Lewis at 10:30 and Interventional Cardiology Director Dr. Glen Henry at 11.
Expo attendees will receive a passport to earn prizes, which they must take to each vendor before being entered into a drawing to win a free membership to Frances Meadows.
The first 150 to turn in a completed passport will receive a small complimentary goody bag.
The passports are sponsored by Northeast Georgia Health System.
The Healthy Hall Expo is also offered in the spring.
For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/3yOw8KmDA.