Why 25,000 rubber ducks are racing across Lake Lanier

Last year, 24,000 rubber ducks were dumped into Lake Lanier, and on Saturday, May 6, there’s going to be even more.

“It’s pretty amazing to see,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier Grants and Development Administrator Chelsea Clark said of the image of all of those bath toys bobbing in the lake.

This year, 25,000 ducks are planned to take the plunge, marking the 25th annual Rubber Duck Derby.