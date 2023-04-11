Bingo brunch to fund Hall-based sexual assault nurse examiner program

Raise your glasses and your bingo cards.

Rape Response, a Gainesville-based nonprofit helping survivors of sexual assault, is hosting “Bingo & Bubbly” to support its sexual assault nurse examiner program opened earlier this year.

The fundraising event will take place from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Gainesville Civic Center’s grand ballroom. Beyond the bingo and complimentary mimosas, there will be silent auctions, games and prizes.

Rape Response’s Executive Director Jen Tarnowski said she is already expecting roughly 170 people to attend the event, which will be hosted by comedian Jessica It’s All Good.

“We really want this to be an exciting, fun, upbeat event,” Tarnowski said

The fundraiser is focused on the sexual assault nurse examiner program started in January. Previously, these exams for a person reporting they have been sexually assaulted would happen at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Northeast Georgia Health System and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council provided assistance to shift the nurse examiner program to the nonprofit.

Tarnowski and Janie Steckenrider, the program’s director, said they hoped moving the program from the hospital’s emergency room would create a better environment for people undergoing the exam.

Tarnowski told The Times Tuesday, April 11, more than 15 exams had been performed since the services started.

“We have received tremendous feedback from survivors that it’s as comfortable as an uncomfortable situation can be,” she said. “And that’s our goal: to make it the least amount of trauma for (those) already going through a traumatic situation.”

The goal for the program is to have 24/7 coverage, though they are not there yet.

There are currently five nurses who are trained and more in the training process.