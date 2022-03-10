5 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Northeast Georgia

Paddy's Day PathFest

Braselton LifePath is offering a day of hands-on, active holiday fun with their sixth annual Paddy’s Day PathFest, slated for Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. along the LifePath sidewalk that runs parallel to Ga. Highway 211.

The festivities will begin with a slew of decorated golf carts, bikes, scooters, skateboards, wagons and walking groups making their way down the LifePath, starting at Ace Hardware and moving toward Monterrey Mexican Grill before finishing at Primrose School.

Locals can watch from storefronts or any other surrounding area. Lineup begins at 8:30 a.m., and there is no fee or registration required to enter the parade. Decorated carts must check in before 9:30 a.m. to be eligible for judging.

The PathQUEST event, set to begin immediately after the parade, is a scavenger hunt that challenges teams to scurry through businesses located along the LifePath in search of clues to complete a quest challenge.

Teams must be composed of two to five people and include at least one adult 18 or older. Teams must also check in at the Braselton tent at the Primrose School parking lot to receive the necessary materials to compete.

Children ages 5 to 11 can participate in a new Junior Quest, which features unique, kid-friendly challenges at each adult quest stop.

Teams that register online before March 10 can earn extra points, although participants can also register in person on the day of the event.

When: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 12

Where: Along Ga. Highway 211, Braselton

Tap It Party in the Alley

Tap It Growlers’ first-ever St. Patrick’s Day party is set to take over the Maple Street alley Thursday, March 17 from 2-9 p.m.

Hosted in conjunction with Frazier’s Harley Davidson, the fun begins with a bike rally and wash before live music with The Murphs begins at 5 p.m. The taproom will also be officially opening their rooftop bar for patrons to enjoy.

Tap It promises a day of bikes, beer, food and live music for all those interested. More information on the event can be found on the taproom's Facebook page.

When: 2-9 p.m. March 17

Where: 110 Maple St., Gainesville

Chateau Elan St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort is offering guests a more “authentic” St. Patrick’s Day celebration at its Irish pub. Those interested in an evening of authentic Irish food, beer trucks, Irish dancers, live music and lawn games can visit the venue from 4-8 p.m. March 17.

Patrons can enjoy a buffet for $45 beginning at 5 p.m. Buffet tickets can be ordered online or at the door. The dinner includes items like Guinness braised short rib, shepherd’s pie, corned beef with cabbage, bangers and mash with garlic confit and fish and chips.

The luckiest day of the year comes twice at Chateau Elan, which will be hosting a follow-up party on Saturday, March 19 for those who can’t make it to Thursday’s festivities. More information can be found on the Chateau Elan website.

When: 4-8 p.m. March 17; noon to 8 p.m. March 19

Where: 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton

Flowery Branch Farmers Market

The Flowery Branch Farmers Market is taking over Main Street for their own St. Paddy’s Day celebration on March 17. Attendees are encouraged to don their favorite shade of green and join in for an evening of fun beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Joining a variety of vendors who will be on site with homegrown produce and baked goods are downtown businesses boasting special products of their own. Beer Me will be selling green beer and other craft brews from 4 to 8 p.m., while Whole Being Café will be present with specialty coffees and smoothies until 6:30 p.m.

Traditional Irish step dancing will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Participating include Lone Hickory Farm, Sweet Things Craft Baking Company, Sabor Provisions, Paw Paw’s Peanuts, Pasta Milani, B&B Enterprises, Bounded Brew and Jessica Lynne Creations.

More details on the market and its vendors can be on Facebook.

When: 4:30 p.m. March 17

Where: Main Street, Flowery Branch

Bradford Street Block Party

Downtown Drafts and Hopscotch are teaming up to bring locals a St. Patrick’s Day block party complete with drink specials and all things green. Guests interested in celebrating can visit Bradford Street on Thursday, March 17 beginning at 5 p.m.

The city won’t be shutting down the street for the party, so festivities will take place primarily on the sidewalks in front of the businesses. Hopscotch will have a live DJ and a dance party beginning at 7 p.m.

Downtown Drafts will be offering $2 green Pabst Blue Ribbons and slushies alongside other beer and wine discounts; Hopscotch will be offering holiday-themed cocktails.

Party-goers will be able to spot employees and managers dressed like a leprechaun, pot of gold and a rainbow throughout the event, according to Downtown Drafts’ general manager Lauren Williams.

“It’s going to be casual, silly St. Patrick’s Day fun,” Williams said. “We’re dog-friendly, too.”

The festivities will wrap up around midnight, according to Williams.

More information on the party can be found on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. to midnight March 17

Where: Bradford Street, Gainesville



