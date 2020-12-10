4 tips for having those tough conversations about holiday gatherings amid COVID-19

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.

Putting traditions like secret Santa swaps or white elephant gift exchanges on hold may prove challenging this holiday season, but as we all know, this year is different.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t recommend large gatherings, and you might not feel comfortable or safe sharing meals or cozying up around the fireplace with your family. However, that doesn't make it any easier to turn down celebrations with those you care about.

Whether you plan to have that tough phone call with your loved ones, or are gearing up for a lively celebration, here are some tips for approaching the holiday season.

The Times spoke with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Family Medicine’s Devin Vicknair, who has a doctorate in clinical/health psychology, to shed some light on the topic.