Is your power out? Here are some tips for keeping your food from spoiling and knowing when to throw it out

If you’re one of many who still doesn’t have power from the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, the food in your fridge may be still salvageable.

Carin Booth, family and consumer science University of Georgia extension agent in Hall County, has compiled a list of tips for keeping your frozen and refrigerated goods safe without electricity.

First and foremost, Booth stresses that you should not open your refrigerator. It may be tempting to sneak a peek, but the rush of warmer air will increase the temperature of your food, which Booth said should be kept no higher than 40 degrees.

Without power, she said refrigerators can keep food cool for four to six hours, depending on the temperature of your kitchen.