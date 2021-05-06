You need this hot Italian sub from Green’s Grocery in your life

Cozad said it’s not uncommon to hear a string of profanities or other surprised remarks leave someone’s mouth when they first try the sandwich.

“I love hearing that they eat it unashamedly,” he said. “I’ve got a customer that always slaps and rubs his hands together when he comes up, high-rolling-at-a-casino style. It’s wonderful.”

Cozad said he felt inspired to make the sandwich over a year ago when working on new concoctions for the deli’s menu. He considered several options, but his mind kept drifting toward Little Italy’s Italian sub, a dish he has missed since the restaurant left Gainesville years ago.

“It’s very traditional, and one of the best sandwiches I’ve ever had,” Cozad said. “So, I went with that, but I didn’t want to take theirs. That’s just rude. I wanted traditional with a couple of tweaks.”