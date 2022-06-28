‘You have to make it with love’: New York-style pizzeria brings slice of scratch-made passion to South Hall

At D’Villa’s Italian Pizzeria, love is more than an emotion implied with customary greetings and hand-tossed pies; it’s a credo.

A newcomer to the South Hall dining scene, the New York-style pizzeria embellishes its scratch-made dough with homemade sauces and fresh ingredients. But what sets them apart from all the rest, according to owners Felix and Yojana Sanchez, is simple: “The passion.”

“If you don’t make it with passion, you’re just making it to make it,” Yojana said. “You have to make it with love.”