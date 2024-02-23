‘Wonderful to see everyone’: Best of Hall banquet celebrates community leaders Winners of the Best Of Hall gather Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center to celebrate being named the Best of Hall in their respective categories. Businesses and other organizations are nominated by the community in numerous categories, and winners are chosen based on votes from community members. - photo by Scott Rogers More than 400 business and community leaders attended The Best of Hall awards ceremony and banquet Thursday night, Feb. 22, at Lanier Tech’s Ramsey Conference Center.