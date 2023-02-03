Why the Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run

After 14 years of purveying local produce, artisan foods, handmade wares and live music on the downtown square, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more.
The announcement came via Facebook Thursday, Feb. 2, citing the city’s July 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square as “not conducive to a successful market.”
“Thanks to all our customers, and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the post went on to say.
The city previously told The Times the decision to relocate the Gainesville Farmers Market was jointly made with market manager Steve Thomas to better accommodate the market’s continued growth as well as afford easier access to vendors and patrons “outside a moat of traffic.”
Thomas and city officials could not be immediately reached by The Times for comment Friday, Feb. 3.
An expansion of the Hall County Farmers Market, the Gainesville Farmers Market started in 2009, taking up just nine parking spaces on the “fourth side” of the downtown square now occupied by the Gainesville Renaissance development before eventually moving to the shade of the square itself.
In homage to its 14-year stint on the square, the market’s Facebook cover photo reads, “We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun, but the food and the songs like the seasons have all gone.”