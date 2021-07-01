When a second Chipotle restaurant in Gainesville may open





Developer Richard Culpepper said Thursday, July 1, that the restaurant should be finished this month, then turned over to Chipotle.

Chipotle spokesman Tyler Benson said the chain is scheduled to open the location sometime in the fall.

As for Chipotle’s growth in Gainesville, Benson said in an email, “We’re always looking for communities where we can serve responsibly sourced, classically cooked real food and establish new local partnerships, and the Gainesville area is a great fit.”

Chipotle opened its first Gainesville location off Dawsonville Highway in January 2016.

The new location is in a fast-growing part of town near Interstate 985. The Chipotle will be next to Shane’s Rib Shack, which opened in 2020.

Culpepper said he plans to build another restaurant next to Chipotle.

As for when that will be, “we don’t know yet,” he said. “We’ve got several people (interested) and we’re trying to make a decision now.”