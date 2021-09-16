When Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders may open in Oakwood

Hall County residents will soon have another fast-food chicken option in Oakwood.



Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is set to open in the next few weeks at 3525 Thurmon Tanner Parkway, just south of Mundy Mill Road, spokeswoman Ilene Lieber said.

The restaurant is hiring 60-70 workers, with available jobs listed on its website.

Huey Magoo’s is taking over the old Steak ‘n Shake location, which closed in fall 2020. The 3,500-square-foot restaurant, which will feature a drive-thru and indoor seating, offers chicken tender plates, sandwiches and salads.