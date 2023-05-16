When Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In plan to open in downtown Gainesville

Roll On In specializes in hibachi and poke bowls, sushi burritos and appetizers, including the “fan favorite” sushi doughnuts — deep-fried sticky white rice and cream cheese topped with avocado, masago and wasabi mayonnaise.

The restaurant will also serve a small selection of draft beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

As for the towering nitrogen tank in the restaurant’s front window, it’s not full of craft beer, as some passersby may think — and have asked throughout the buildout process, according to owners Carey and Melanie Hollman — but liquid nitrogen, which Buzzed Bull harnesses to craft alcohol-infused ice creams and milkshakes starting at 5% alcohol by volume.

Staged in the front portion of the restaurant, Buzzed Bull’s menu features specialty and custom flavors and even vegan-friendly options, all of which are made on the spot, allowing patrons to concoct a virgin novelty or to “buzz it.”