What happened to Gainesville’s Sonic?

Otherwise, if patrons want to enjoy “America’s Happy Hour,” as a poster on the front door suggests, they’ll have to go to another location.

No one answers the phone at the location and corporate officials couldn’t be reached for comment. Hall County tax records show that Babington Gainesville Property LLC is the owner of the 0.87-acre site, but no contact information is listed.

Sonic had been at the site off Pearl Nix and Shallowford Road since 2016, when it took over for a Chick-fil-A restaurant, which moved earlier to a site previously occupied by Sonic on Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville.