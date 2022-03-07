What happened to Little Italy? Pizza place shuts down a week after opening off square

Roughly a week after its New York-style pizza became a commodity on the Gainesville square, Little Italy is available for lease as a turn key property.



The Bradford Street eatery shuttered early Wednesday, March 2, reportedly due to a gas leak. The following day, owner Ben Cortese announced via Facebook that Little Italy was temporarily shut down due to equipment issues; on Friday, he announced the space was available to rent, warranting a spectrum of comments on social media ranging from shock to dismay.

“If someone wants to keep Little Italy, that’s an option,” Cortese wrote in a comment, stating in another that he’d decided “to take a different route.”