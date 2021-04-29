Column: Top 5 Georgia craft beers to drink lakeside this summer

Like many beer drinkers, my style preferences change with the season.



In the fall, I seek out Oktoberfest and pumpkin beers. In the winter I’m on the hunt for dark beers like stouts or barleywine to warm my belly.

Now that it’s warmer, several light beers have come out of hibernation and moved into my fridge. These are the sort I’d grab before hopping on a boat or sitting outside on the porch with friends.

If you’re looking for a refreshing beer that’s not high in alcohol content, I’ve got you covered. These top five warm weather brews are crisp, crushable and down to chill by the lake.

No. 5 Sour Continuum with Pink Guava