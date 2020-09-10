Three Rangers Brewing opens soon in Dahlonega

To give back to the Ranger community, Attaway said the brewery intends to redirect 20% of its profits to several Army Ranger-supporting organizations like the Three Rangers Foundation, Darby Project and GallantFew, all of which help veterans transition from military service to civilian life.

“Three Rangers represents U.S. Army Rangers’ past, present and future,” he said.” We honor the past, support the present and assure the legacy for future Rangers.”

Both co-owners of the brewery are veterans. Attaway served as a U.S. Army Ranger for 12 years and Housley served in the U.S. Air Force for six years. The two said they met during Veterans Appreciation Day in downtown Dahlonega in 2019. Attaway said they spent hours talking and getting to know one another. He eventually shared with Housley the idea of opening a brewery to better serve Army Ranger veterans.

“It was my intent to open Three Rangers Brewing Co. in the area because of the Ranger community,” he said. “There are 10 operating (Army Ranger) units, and eight are in Georgia. Rangers are a Georgia story. This is sort of the nucleus of Rangers.”

Housley said when Attaway mentioned his dreams for Three Rangers, he had been in the works of opening The Dahlonega Brewery, which will brew craft braggots — a combination of mead and beer —inside Etowah Meadery.

“When you’re developing the recipe, instead of using all grain to make a beer or all honey to make a mead, it’s usually 50-50,” he said. “It will also have hops like beer does.”

The Dahlonega Brewery is set to open Sunday, Oct. 17. Housley has taken on the role as brewmaster for both Three Rangers and The Dahlonega Brewery.