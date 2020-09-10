By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Three Rangers Brewing opens soon in Dahlonega
09122020 BREWERY 5.jpg
Three Rangers Brewing is opening in Dahlonega with co-owners Blair Housley, left, and Art Attaway, right. They meet Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, with employee Julia McManus at their site at the Etowah Meadery. - photo by Scott Rogers
DAHLONEGA — Art Attaway is channeling his support of fellow U.S. Army Ranger veterans by starting a brewery in Dahlonega.  

Nestled in the North Georgia mountains, Three Rangers Brewing Co. set its grand opening for Friday, Sept. 11. The brewery, located at 3003 Morrison Moore East Parkway, shares a space with Etowah Meadery, which will celebrate its third year in business this October. Attaway co-owns the brewery with Blair Housley, who runs Etowah Meadery.  

Three Rangers will launch with a lineup of six brews including a porter, IPA, pale ale, double IPA, wheat ale and lager. Attaway said each beer has an Army Ranger-inspired name like “Path Finder,” “Jump Master” or “Door Kicker.” 

09122020 BREWERY 2.jpg
Etowah Meadery owner Blair Housley inspects his brewery Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Dahlonega. Housley and Art Attaway plan to open Three Rangers Brewing Co. at the site and brew six different craft beers. - photo by Scott Rogers
To give back to the Ranger community, Attaway said the brewery intends to redirect 20% of its profits to several Army Ranger-supporting organizations like the Three Rangers Foundation, Darby Project and GallantFew, all of which help veterans transition from military service to civilian life. 

“Three Rangers represents U.S. Army Rangers’ past, present and future,” he said.” We honor the past, support the present and assure the legacy for future Rangers.” 

Both co-owners of the brewery are veterans. Attaway served as a U.S. Army Ranger for 12 years and Housley served in the U.S. Air Force for six years. The two said they met during Veterans Appreciation Day in downtown Dahlonega in 2019. Attaway said they spent hours talking and getting to know one another. He eventually shared with Housley the idea of opening a brewery to better serve Army Ranger veterans. 

“It was my intent to open Three Rangers Brewing Co. in the area because of the Ranger community,” he said. “There are 10 operating (Army Ranger) units, and eight are in Georgia. Rangers are a Georgia story. This is sort of the nucleus of Rangers.” 

Housley said when Attaway mentioned his dreams for Three Rangers, he had been in the works of opening The Dahlonega Brewery, which will brew craft braggots — a combination of mead and beer —inside Etowah Meadery.  

“When you’re developing the recipe, instead of using all grain to make a beer or all honey to make a mead, it’s usually 50-50,” he said. “It will also have hops like beer does.” 

The Dahlonega Brewery is set to open Sunday, Oct. 17. Housley has taken on the role as brewmaster for both Three Rangers and The Dahlonega Brewery.  

Honestly local

We know credible local information is crucial now more than ever. To our subscribers, thank you for your support; it helps us provide the journalism you've come to trust. For those interested in becoming part of our mission to provide fair, unbiased coverage of our community, please consider these two options.

SUBSCRIBE  

DONATE

To reach our newsroom with tips or questions, email news@gainesvilletimes.com.

“It was easy to start it (Three Rangers) here,” he said. “We were already in the process of starting another brewery, so I had tanks ordered and was already prepping. I said, ‘Let’s just do it here.’” 

Housley has added bars outside the facility and more seating to increase its 112-person capacity by 50. To accommodate the growing beer production, he plans to expand the brewing operation this November into a gray building, which sits across from Etowah Meadery’s taproom. 

Attaway said Three Rangers will soon begin distributing its beer in Georgia, then grow its reach throughout the Southeast.  

For now, he welcomes people to pop by the brewery and support Army Ranger veterans by drinking tasty beer. 

“Helping the Ranger veteran community, that’s my swan song,” Attaway said.  

Three Rangers is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 

Three Rangers Brewing Co. 

What: Brewery that donates 20% of profit to Army Ranger veteran organizations 

Where: Inside Etowah Meadery, 3003 Morrison Moore East Parkway, Dahlonega 

When: Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

More infor: 706-864-6323 

09122020 BREWERY 4.jpg
Etowah Meadery will soon add the Three Rangers Brewing Co. at its Dahlonega site as owner Blair Housley and Art Attaway plan to brew six different craft beers. - photo by Scott Rogers
Regional events