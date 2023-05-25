This Gainesville baker is sweetening the city with free cupcakes. Here’s why

The unassuming recipients — which, so far, have included school nurses, hair stylists, restaurateurs and Hall County employees — are nominated via the bakery’s Instagram and selected by Acuna and her husband, Joel. The cupcakes are delivered at no cost to the recipient or their nominator.



“This is kind of a ‘just because’ (initiative). No special reason, just because,” Acuna said. “(Recipients) can be anybody — it’s not just businesses. Health care workers, law enforcement — anybody who (nominators) think just goes above and beyond or that they want to recognize and say, ‘I see what you’re doing and I appreciate you.’

Recipients must reside within Hall County.