This Gainesville baker is sweetening the city with free cupcakes. Here’s why

While setting out to establish relationships with community members and fellow business owners, a Gainesville baker inadvertently fell into a weekly rhythm of sweetening people’s day.
Every Tuesday, Diane Acuna of Acunas Cake Shoppe boxes up an assortment of cupcakes for a recipient of what she’s coined “Tasty Tuesdays.”
The unassuming recipients — which, so far, have included school nurses, hair stylists, restaurateurs and Hall County employees — are nominated via the bakery’s Instagram and selected by Acuna and her husband, Joel. The cupcakes are delivered at no cost to the recipient or their nominator.
“This is kind of a ‘just because’ (initiative). No special reason, just because,” Acuna said. “(Recipients) can be anybody — it’s not just businesses. Health care workers, law enforcement — anybody who (nominators) think just goes above and beyond or that they want to recognize and say, ‘I see what you’re doing and I appreciate you.’
Recipients must reside within Hall County.
With the bakery just shy of a year old, Acuna said the campaign has yielded not just a creative networking and marketing opportunity as a new business, but the chance to connect with other business owners they haven’t yet been able to meet.
“It’s putting a face to a name and a company, and doing something sweet and unexpected — because somebody might be having a bad day and you randomly pop up at their work with, ‘Somebody thought enough about you to nominate you to receive a box of cupcakes.’”
When asked if she plans to keep the campaign going, Acuna replied: “Yeah, why not? It’s 30 minutes out of our day and a $20 box of cupcakes. It’s fun, it’s making somebody’s day and I think people enjoy it.”To learn more about Acunas Cake Shoppe or nominate a Tasty Tuesdays recipient, follow @acunascakeshoppe on Instagram or “like” Acuna’s Cake Shoppe on Facebook.