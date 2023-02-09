This downtown Gainesville restaurant is rebranding with an ‘elevated’ flair

Effective Wednesday, Feb. 22, the establishment will be known as The Stag Chophouse & Club.

Part of the downtown dining scene since 2019, when it debuted as chopBLOCK Food & Spirits, the sports bar changed hands in November 2021 from its original owners, Robert Knapp and Kevin Shaffer, to Jim Tortorelli and Roland Stanley, who introduced menu tweaks and cosmetic improvements to the 123-year-old two-story structure.

As the changes were implemented, Stanley said the business partners noticed guests desired a more elevated dining experience than chopBLOCK previously offered, adding the name was historically synonymous with negative reviews and did little to reflect “the current culture that we have set and the products that we’re offering.”