This downtown Gainesville restaurant is rebranding with an ‘elevated’ flair

The identity of a downtown restaurant is, so to speak, on the chopping block.
ChopBLOCK, a 4-year-old feature of the Gainesville square at 110 Main St., is retiring its name and menu for those with a more elevated flair.
Effective Wednesday, Feb. 22, the establishment will be known as The Stag Chophouse & Club.
Part of the downtown dining scene since 2019, when it debuted as chopBLOCK Food & Spirits, the sports bar changed hands in November 2021 from its original owners, Robert Knapp and Kevin Shaffer, to Jim Tortorelli and Roland Stanley, who introduced menu tweaks and cosmetic improvements to the 123-year-old two-story structure.
As the changes were implemented, Stanley said the business partners noticed guests desired a more elevated dining experience than chopBLOCK previously offered, adding the name was historically synonymous with negative reviews and did little to reflect “the current culture that we have set and the products that we’re offering.”
“I think it was really time for chopBLOCK to have a name change. The menu is totally different from what it was when we acquired it — the quality of the food is a lot better, the people behind the food have a lot more expertise. It almost wasn’t fair for our staff to continue to call it chopBLOCK when chopBLOCK was known for something totally different.”
With its clean slate, repainted walls, refinished flooring and new booths and bar, The Stag will feature American-style steaks, chops and seafood, including hot smoked salmon served over couscous and shiitake mushroom cream sauce and an 8-ounce pan-seared filet served with au gratin potatoes and haricot verts, a French variety of green beans.
Appetizers are set to include crab cakes, jumbo shrimp cocktail and a signature Stag salad — spinach and spring mix with balsamic peanut aioli, fried oysters, chopped egg and house-made vinaigrette — and for dessert, the restaurant will offer a selection of desserts, including homemade cheesecake, served with ice cream.
“It’s just clean, simple, classic food,” Stanley said.
The new menu will retain a few signature items, like the fried green tomato sliders and the renamed chopBLOCK burger topped with house-made pimento cheese and barbecue sauce, fried onion ring, lettuce, tomato and peppadew peppers.
Other crowd favorites, like the Buffalo chicken wrap, chicken tenders, wings and mozzarella sticks, will only be found upstairs at The Stag’s Club 27, a nod to the 27 stairs leading to the second-floor nightclub previously known as the Skybox.
In addition to classic cocktails like the old fashioned, bee’s knees and dirty martini — including a signature concoction with a blue cheese-stuffed olive — The Stag is set to boast extensive bourbon and wine lists.
According to Stanely, the establishment is aimed to serve guests 365 days a year.
“I’m really excited to show everyone what we have to offer,” he said. “There’s plenty of great restaurants on the square in Gainesville. We’re really excited to add another option to weekly diners’ list of places they can go.”
Ahead of the official turnover Feb. 22, a limited number of tickets are available for The Stag’s launch party highlighting specialty cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, slated for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20.Ticket information can be found online at the-stag.ticketleap.com/release.