This downtown Gainesville restaurant is rebranding with an ‘elevated’ flair

“I think it was really time for chopBLOCK to have a name change. The menu is totally different from what it was when we acquired it — the quality of the food is a lot better, the people behind the food have a lot more expertise. It almost wasn’t fair for our staff to continue to call it chopBLOCK when chopBLOCK was known for something totally different.”



With its clean slate, repainted walls, refinished flooring and new booths and bar, The Stag will feature American-style steaks, chops and seafood, including hot smoked salmon served over couscous and shiitake mushroom cream sauce and an 8-ounce pan-seared filet served with au gratin potatoes and haricot verts, a French variety of green beans.

Appetizers are set to include crab cakes, jumbo shrimp cocktail and a signature Stag salad — spinach and spring mix with balsamic peanut aioli, fried oysters, chopped egg and house-made vinaigrette — and for dessert, the restaurant will offer a selection of desserts, including homemade cheesecake, served with ice cream.

“It’s just clean, simple, classic food,” Stanley said.