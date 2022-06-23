This Cumming-based brewery is starting a tab in Gainesville’s midtown

When the flagship set sail in Cumming in 2019, it was to “fill a hole in the market.” This, Barnard said, “is a different situation” and a chance for NoFo to lend its hand to Gainesville’s influx of growth and development.

“From family roots to first jobs, Gainesville means so much to so many different members of our team,” Barnard said. “When we saw there was an opportunity to potentially open a new location there, it was a no-brainer. Plus, the amazing economic development happening in Gainesville right now makes it all the more an exciting time to get in at the ground level.”

"We are very happy to bring NoFo Brew Co. to Gainesville and join the incredible growth that is already underway in this great city,” NoFo co-founder and CEO Joe Garcia echoed in a statement. “It will be exciting to see a project like this come to life, and we believe we will make an excellent addition to the area.”

Gainesville is the first offshoot of the original NoFo, but likely not the last; Garcia added plans for several more locations are in the works across the North Georgia beerscape.

Like its Cumming location, Gainesville’s will house both a brewery and distillery.