They fueled travel through coffee during COVID. Now their shop is landing in Gainesville

For nomads of Gainesville, the travel abroad experience will soon lie as close as one’s fingertips.

Fingertips curled around a cup of small-batch coffee, that is.

Slated to open at Gainesville Renaissance this spring, Boarding Pass Coffee melds wanderlust and fresh roasts in the same cabin.

The location is husband and wife Murilo and Christine Santos’ second to land in Georgia, their first roastery and tasting room arriving to Milton in 2020, just in time for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nobody was traveling, and we’re huge avid travelers — in fact, (on) our first date, I think all we did was talk about travel and places we’d been and places we want to go — so we said, ‘Let’s help people travel through coffee,’” Christine said.