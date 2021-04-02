These 5 Hall restaurants are serving up Easter brunch

As people finish up their Sunday Easter church services, restaurants will awaken with the smell of bacon and clinking of mimosa glasses as they open their doors for Sunday brunch.



If you’re wanting to enjoy the holiday with a full belly, check out these five brunch spots in Hall County.

Luna’s Restaurant

Luna’s Restaurant in downtown Gainesville is opening its brunch buffet on Easter with carved prime rib, eggs benedict, crispy salmon and other tasty options. Those who dine in will receive a complimentary glass of fresh strawberry orange juice. Reservations are highly recommended.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 4

Where: Luna’s Restaurant, 200 Main St. SW, Gainesville

Cost: $32 for adults, $13.50 for children

Reservations: 770-531-0848

Scott’s Downtown

A smorgasbord of breakfast dishes and seafood will fill Scott’s Downtown during its Sunday Easter brunch. The restaurant, which is located on the square, intends to present the food in a buffet style. The brunch options include smoked salmon, omelets, eggs benedict, shrimp and grits, biscuits and gravy, carved prime rib and many other dishes. Those wanting to nab a spot are encouraged to call and make a reservation.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 4

Where: Scott’s Downtown, 131 Bradford St. NE, Gainesville

Cost: $39.95 per person

Reservations: 770-536-1111

Blake’s of Braselton

Blake’s of Braselton is kicking off Easter with live music, bottomless mimosas and a plethora of fresh greens and savory dishes. Brunch includes “all you can eat” options, as well as a continental breakfast. Blake’s plans to serve up waffles, hash browns, omelets, various salads, sausage balls, coconut cake and other items. Reservations are recommended.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 4

Where: Blake’s of Braselton, 36 Frances St., Braselton

Cost: All you can eat, $25 for adults and $10 for kids; $10.95 for continental breakfast

Reservations: 706-424-9205

Avocados

Avocados has cooked its way up the local culinary ladder to becoming one of the hottest brunch spots on the square. It’s no surprise that the restaurant is bringing out its heaping buffet for Easter, as well as other menu items. People can expect quinoa salad, biscuits and sausage gravy, grits, buttermilk pancakes, bottomless mimosas and other breakfast options.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 4

Where: Avocados, 109 Bradford St. NW, Gainesville

Cost: Buffet, $25 for adults; $12 for kids 6 to 12; free for children 5 and under

Reservations: 770-532-0001

Local Station

Local Station in Braselton may not have a brunch buffet for Sunday, but the restaurant plans to cook up a special Easter quiche alongside fresh fruit and bread. Guests are encouraged to make reservations.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 4

Where: Local Station, 108 Braselton Lane, Braselton

Cost: Menu item costs vary

Reservations: 706-921-4192