These 2 former missionaries are bringing Spanish flair to Gainesville with new restaurant Harvest Kitchen

Harvest Kitchen, a new restaurant that opened on South Enota Drive in Gainesville, is introducing people to the slow-paced nature of Spanish cuisine.



Instead of ordering one large entrée, co-owners Julia Still and Myles Willman invite customers to try multiple small dishes — also known as tapas — and hang out for a while.

“With most restaurants it’s how fast can you get people out,” Still said. “Here, we want people to stay for an hour or two and order food throughout the night. Our goal is to bring a piece of Spanish culture here.”

Still and Willman said they first met in Gainesville through Adventures in Missions, a local missionary program. The became closer friends while attending a discipleship school in southern Spain.