The Gainesville Farmers Market is relocating. Here’s when and where

The Gainesville Farmers Market is moving to a new home — next season, that is.
In 2023, the market will move to Roosevelt Square on Jesse Jewell Parkway, the city announced Wednesday.
According to the city, the decision was jointly made with market manager Steve Thomas in order to better accommodate the market’s current and future needs and allow room for growth.
“City leadership looks forward to providing the market a beautiful, larger greenspace where it has the opportunity to grow both in vendors and customers, and outside a moat of traffic,” the city said in a statement Wednesday.
The market will continue to take place on the historic downtown square from 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 7.
About a six minute walk from the original location, the new venue is more proximal to the free Main Street and Hall County parking decks, the city noted, affording easier access to parking for patrons and vendors alike.
The new venue will also place the market closer to Brenau University, Solis Gainesville and local government facilities.
According to the city, officials are “most excited by the thought of more people being able to enjoy local produce, artisan foods, handmade crafts and live music … throughout the summer and fall months.”
Thomas declined to comment when reached by The Times Wednesday.
An expansion of the Hall County Farmers Market, the Gainesville Farmers Market started in 2009, taking up just nine parking spaces on the “fourth side” of the downtown square now occupied by the Gainesville Renaissance development, before eventually moving to the shade of the square itself.
For additional market and vendor information, visit hallfarmers.org or follow Gainesville Farmers Market on Facebook.