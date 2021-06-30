Take your grilling to the next level this July Fourth: 3 local beef experts share tips for making exceptional burgers

With Independence Day approaching, people are flocking to grocery stores and meat markets to pick up an American favorite — burger patties.
To help you with your grilling endeavors, The Times spoke with three experts in the local meat industry who have a few pointers on making the ultimate burger.
Green’s Grocery: Keep it simple
Douglas Mincey, a butcher who has worked at Green’s Grocery in Gainesville for 13 years, said he likes to “keep it simple” when making a burger.
He uses trimmings from steak to make the ground chuck at Green’s, which costs $6.99 per pound. To season the meat, Mincey said he adds a few shakes of Southern Flavor, a spice combination consisting mostly of garlic powder.
If he had to choose between ground chuck or ground sirloin for a burger, the butcher said he would opt for the chuck.
“Chuck has a little more fat, and that’s where you get more flavor,” Mincey said. “Sirloin is a little leaner, so you’ll want to use a little more seasoning and not cook it quite as long.”
Green’s also offers steak and bacon ground beef on weekends, which Mincey said is a hit among customers. To bring a burger to the next level, he recommends topping it with a heaping dollop of spicy pimento cheese.
Wilkes Meat Market: Wagyu and a secret ingredient
Cathy Wilkes, co-owner of Wilkes Meat Market in Flowery Branch, said the wagyu brisket burger patties are a hot commodity at her business, costing $11.99 per pound.
“Wagyu is a Japanese cow, so it’s more tender and fattier than any other beef we carry,” she said.
The store’s classic burger offering consists of ground round, a leaner alternative to chuck priced at $6.99 per pound and $5.99 per pound if bought in a 5-pound pack. Wilkes said 10% of this type is composed of fat, versus 15% with chuck.
“I know it doesn’t sound like a lot, but it makes a big difference in a hamburger,” Wilkes said.
The meat market also sells bacon cheddar, bourbon and jalapeno cheddar patties.
When flavoring her burgers, Wilkes said she always uses her family’s seasoning, which can be purchased at the meat market. Its key ingredients are pepper, garlic powder and salt.
“This recipe has been around since 1930, and it’s been carried down over the family during that period of time,” Wilkes said.
TeXga Farms: Grass-fed beef
When Carolina Lewallen makes a burger, she chooses grass-fed beef raised on her farm.
Lewallen, co-owner of TeXga Farms in Clarkesville, said all the meat at her business is dry-aged to tenderize it and enhance its flavor. The ground beef costs $6.99 per pound when bought under 5 pounds.
“Sometimes, it’s worth the wait for better flavor,” she said. “Despite my husband’s Texas roots, we grind our brisket into the ground beef mixture. Having that brisket, plus the dry-aging component, does provide a fresh flavor that we think makes an excellent burger.”
Lewallen said one of her favorite burger combinations mixes salsa with the beef patty before grilling it.
“You get tomato in every bite,” she said.
The burger recipe can be found at texgafarms.com/our-beef/our-recipes.