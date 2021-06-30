Take your grilling to the next level this July Fourth: 3 local beef experts share tips for making exceptional burgers

Green’s Grocery: Keep it simple

Douglas Mincey, a butcher who has worked at Green’s Grocery in Gainesville for 13 years, said he likes to “keep it simple” when making a burger.

He uses trimmings from steak to make the ground chuck at Green’s, which costs $6.99 per pound. To season the meat, Mincey said he adds a few shakes of Southern Flavor, a spice combination consisting mostly of garlic powder.

If he had to choose between ground chuck or ground sirloin for a burger, the butcher said he would opt for the chuck.

“Chuck has a little more fat, and that’s where you get more flavor,” Mincey said. “Sirloin is a little leaner, so you’ll want to use a little more seasoning and not cook it quite as long.”

Green’s also offers steak and bacon ground beef on weekends, which Mincey said is a hit among customers. To bring a burger to the next level, he recommends topping it with a heaping dollop of spicy pimento cheese.