This sweet treat sits at the center of Dia de los Reyes Magos

According to Father Jorge Carranza, parochial vicar at St. Michael Catholic Church in Gainesville, the holiday symbolizes each person’s journey to Christ, just like the Magi’s own journey all those years ago.

“They are important because we’re also on a journey searching for the newborn king in our lives, and we’re always searching trying to see where we can find him,” he said. “Most of the time, these three individuals remind us that there are signs that speak to us so that we can be on the journey that leads us to Jesus.”

Carranza explained that in the Bible, the Magi were astronomers following the star of Bethlehem to visit the newborn Jesus and fulfill the prophecy in the Old Testament. As the men traveled, they were guided by their own reasoning and faith in God.

Today, the holiday is celebrated by Catholics, Lutherans, Anglicans, and Christians in many Latin American and European countries including Mexico, Puerto Rico, Spain, France and Italy according to Carranza.

Typical Día de los Reyes Magos celebrations resemble some Christmas traditions as children leave snacks for the three wise men and hay for their camels, setting out their shoes to be filled with gifts to discover the next morning. Other traditions include a gift exchange between family and friends.

Loved ones often gather to celebrate the holiday with a dinner feast, breaking bread together with the rosca de reyes, or “bread of kings.”

The rosca is a sweet, ring-shaped bread adorned with colorful candied cherries, red and green dried fruit and a sugary topping usually found atop conchas, a Mexican sweet bread. Inside the bread, a small plastic doll symbolizes baby Jesus. As the bread is sliced and passed around, the person who receives the piece containing the figurine must prepare a dinner or host for the next celebration.

“It reminds us of the greatest gift we receive in life and when we have that gift, we can share it,” Carranza said.



