The story behind the perfect grape for Cloudland Vineyards and Winery in South Hall

Before opening Cloudland Vineyards and Winery in South Hall eight months ago, Sean Wilborn said he knew he wanted to offer a product that thrived in Hall County.
Instead of making wine with grapes that prosper in Europe or California, he set off to discover the perfect fit for Northeast Georgia. A fit like sangiovese is for Italy and pinot noir is for France.
“For us, it needs to be something that’s equally awesome,” Wilborn said. “That for me is the life goal. We’ve got to start the new era and lead this thing off in the right direction.”
Luckily for Wilborn, he found his glass slipper — lomanto grapes.
Within six months after opening the winery in October 2020, Blessy Devasia, the business’ general manager, said both the 2018 and 2019 lomanto batches of red wine sold out.
And last year, the 2019 lomanto was awarded Best of Georgia in the non-vinifera red wine category for the Georgia Trustees Wine and Spirits Challenge.
Wilborn describes the red wine as “bright and complex” like Spanish and Italian varieties but also extremely forward in its fruity notes and aroma.
“This lomanto, we’ve had all walks of life try it, the incredibly exquisite palates and incredibly clueless palates — which are both totally fine,” he said. “Both equally love lomanto.”
Years before first planting most of the lomanto crop in 2015, Wilborn said he went on an epic winemaker’s journey, tasting bad wine and sifting through data to find an ideal grape for his land in South Hall. The winery owner has a range of experience in the industry, having worked at Chateau Elan in Braselton and the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina.
Although muscadines grow well in Georgia, he didn't want to choose it for his winery’s core offering. As a fruit that’s naturally low in sugar and high in acid, Wilborn said winemakers are forced to add sugar to soften the acidity. This is why muscadine wine is generally sweet.
“No wine connoisseur is ever going to take that wine seriously,” he said. “For us, our belief is that muscadine makes a nice sparkling wine. But, we definitely want to find those grapes that are unique to us but are really good.”
Cloudland Vineyards and Winery
What: chardonnay, cabernet franc, rosé, malbec and nero d’Avola
When: 1-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 3796 North Bogan Road, Buford
How much: $9-15 per glass and $25-30 per bottle
From 2012-2013, Wilborn said he tried growing different varieties of European vines and didn’t find what he was looking for. In 2014, he changed his strategy and pursued hybrid grapes.
Wilborn said hybrids have a bad reputation because most of the time they make “foxy wine,” which he described as musky and off-putting. But, he decided to give them a shot.
His research led him to a blog written by a man who tried out obscure grape varieties in Texas.
“He tasted a bunch of wine in Texas and said none of it was worth mentioning except for lomanto,” Wilborn recounted.
Wilborn planted three different vines on his property in Georgia.
“Not only did lomanto physiologically form well, meaning the health of the vine was perfect, the wine was unbelievable,” Wilborn said. “ … My buddy Simone (Bergese) is the winemaker at Chateau Elan. He tasted it, and he was blown away. I knew then, this is something special.”
Cloudland will harvest its first lomanto grapes of the season this August and begin offering last year’s vintage to customers in the next few weeks.
To shield the grapes from birds and insects, Wilborn recently covered the vines with netting. He said the only challenges presented to his lomanto fruit this year include the early arrival of June bugs and the cold spell in April 2021.
To protect the vines from the frost, the owner and others at the winery lit 88 bonfires around the vineyards. Devasia said Wilborn was out battling the cold before the crack of dawn, but his efforts paid off.
Wilborn said he intends to have a yield of 5 tons of lomanto grapes, all of which are growing at the winery in South Hall.
People can visit the winery at 3796 North Bogan Road in South Hall to try its offerings in the taproom or outside surrounded by the grapevines. The wine ranges from $9 to $15 per glass and $25 to $30 per bottle. The current menu includes a chardonnay, cabernet franc, rosé, malbec and nero d’Avola.
Cloudland’s hours are 1-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information about the winery, visit its Facebook page or call 678-765-7945.