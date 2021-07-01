The story behind the perfect grape for Cloudland Vineyards and Winery in South Hall

Within six months after opening the winery in October 2020, Blessy Devasia, the business’ general manager, said both the 2018 and 2019 lomanto batches of red wine sold out.



And last year, the 2019 lomanto was awarded Best of Georgia in the non-vinifera red wine category for the Georgia Trustees Wine and Spirits Challenge.

Wilborn describes the red wine as “bright and complex” like Spanish and Italian varieties but also extremely forward in its fruity notes and aroma.

“This lomanto, we’ve had all walks of life try it, the incredibly exquisite palates and incredibly clueless palates — which are both totally fine,” he said. “Both equally love lomanto.”

Years before first planting most of the lomanto crop in 2015, Wilborn said he went on an epic winemaker’s journey, tasting bad wine and sifting through data to find an ideal grape for his land in South Hall. The winery owner has a range of experience in the industry, having worked at Chateau Elan in Braselton and the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina.

Although muscadines grow well in Georgia, he didn't want to choose it for his winery’s core offering. As a fruit that’s naturally low in sugar and high in acid, Wilborn said winemakers are forced to add sugar to soften the acidity. This is why muscadine wine is generally sweet.

“No wine connoisseur is ever going to take that wine seriously,” he said. “For us, our belief is that muscadine makes a nice sparkling wine. But, we definitely want to find those grapes that are unique to us but are really good.”