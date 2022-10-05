Southern hospitality reigns supreme at this North Georgia winery

Livingston has about 16 wines in rotation, representing both the sweet and dry sides of the spectrum. All of Cavender’s wines are made in-house using either the grapes grown in its own vineyard or grapes imported from California, New York and Washington State.



“I was very proud of the fact, when I first bought this winery, that we were all Georgia made, Georgia grown,” Livingston said. “If I didn’t grow it outside, I would source my grapes from local wineries. But my winemaker said, ‘You know, you can only offer so much,’ so he convinced me (to) look at California and Washington State for grapes, and that’s what we’ve done.”

Although some of the grapes may come from elsewhere, Livingston said guests can rest assured they’re still, in a sense, drinking local wine.

“A lot of people say, ‘I want something local.’ I get that. You want to drink from grapes that are grown here, but at the same time, I, personally, found it very limiting. Even though the grapes may come from California, we still made the wine here and it’s still to my specifications. I think it still highlights what we’re capable of doing here in North Georgia.”

While the menu sees frequent changes, a few staples tend to make the cut, such as sauvignon blanc, viognier, chardonnay, chenin blanc, pinot noir, zinfandel, merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc — an earthy white with a bit of spice on the finish — as well as some varietals visitors may not have heard of.

There’s Amendment 21, for instance — a bourbon barrel-aged Norton wine that nods to the repeal of Prohibition — and Castleberry Red — a jammy, rich, bourbon barrel-aged Norton and cabernet sauvignon blend with a hint of merlot. Then there’s the perennial favorites: Donkey Hotie and Blackjack, a dark and jammy red with a touch of sweetness.