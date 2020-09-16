Peyton’s Pie serves up wood-fired pizza in Flowery Branch

Before opening Peyton’s Pie Co. on Sept. 8, Nicholas St. Clair made sure to honor the woman who guided the revival of downtown Flowery Branch — Karen Marie Ching.

He named the pizza restaurant’s woodfire oven “Marie” and added an engraving to commemorate Ching — also known as the unofficial mayor of Flowery Branch — who died Nov. 21, 2019.

“She was the beacon (of Flowery Branch),” St. Clair said. “No one can replace her. This was her vision from the beginning. We feel proud that we’re able to honor her legacy by continuing to build small businesses.”

St. Clair, who also owns and operates Antebellum on Main Street in Flowery Branch, first opened Peyton’s Pie in 2016 in Suwanee. After around a year, he said its closed because of turnover at the restaurant, the birth of his third child and a couple of other reasons.

Antebellum has also hosted Peyton’s Pie pop-ups to give guests a taste of the restaurant’s pizza and supply the demand of its dedicated followers.

When Ching died last year, St. Clair said he realized it was time to “try again” to bring back their dream of opening a pizza restaurant in the downtown space next to Beer Me at 5609 Main St.