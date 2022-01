Opinion: 3 beers that nod to breakfast fare and what we think of them

Your Brain on Brunch with Coffee

You slide into a well-worn vinyl booth inside the local diner; the matronly waitress to whom everyone is some variation of “Sugar” and “Sweetheart” sidles over, old-fashioned guest checks in hand. She licks the tip of a No. 2 pencil, asks “What’ll it be?” and when you come up short on decisions, she takes the reins and makes one for you: “The French toast is really somethin’ to write home about.”

She returns what feels like mere seconds later, balancing your good confidence and a bready, beaten-egg-soaked, syrup-laden pyramid with a tray full of others just like it; you revel in the epicurean fireworks firing behind your lips with that first bite, thanking your lucky stars she didn’t steer you wrong.

That, my friends, is the sensation Pipeworks Brewing Co. is conjuring with Your Brain on Brunch with Coffee. Blending maple syrup, fenugreek, vanilla, lactose and cacao nibs, this creamy, full-bodied milk stout is one of the smoothest I’ve encountered yet — something to write home about, without question.

Brewery: Pipeworks Brewing Company

Alcohol by volume: 10.5%

Where to find it locally: Jax Fine Wine & Spirits, Buford