Opinion: 3 beers that nod to breakfast fare and what we think of them

Spotting them was the point of no return — I couldn’t live the rest of my days in perpetual conjecture. Were they malty and milk-chocolatey, were they crisp and cunningly sweet? I had to know.

Dark, American-style beers, this genre of craft brews generally lean toward the rich, malty, flavor-intense side of the flavor spectrum, pendulum swinging between sweet and dry, dark fruits and Belgian yeast — or striking them all in one fell swoop, like the variety in this round.

While I’m not suggesting you trade off your morning oats and cup of Joe for a taller, stronger brew, these beers are perfectly viable for those special occasions when starting your Saturday at 12% is the only thing vying for your attention.