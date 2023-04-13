Now boarding: Travel-themed coffee shop nearing completion on Gainesville square

An extension of the couple’s Milton roastery and tasting room, the new shop is staged to offer a ticket to specialty grade coffee from global destinations including Brazil, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, Peru and Colombia.

Like its sister location, Gainesville’s will house a coffee lab featuring a small roaster for workshops and tasting experiences in which participants encounter five different roast levels and origins, gaining a greater appreciation for the contents of their cup from aromatic notes to flavor profiles and aftertastes — an experience Christine recommends for both ends of the coffee-loving spectrum.

“If you’re brand-new to coffee or you’re a lifetime coffee lover,” she said, “you’re going to walk away learning something regardless, even if it’s just (gaining) more of an understanding of your palate and what you like, because flavor is so personal.”