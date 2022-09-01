Not your grandma’s Bundt cakes: Bakery readies to open in Gainesville

More delectable treats will soon be baking in Gainesville.Nothing Bundt Cakes is slated to open in the City Mill Market at New Holland Friday, Sept. 9.
Now in its final phase of construction, the bakery is the fourth to be opened by Flowery Branch resident Kristi Janman, who also owns and operates bakeries in Kennesaw, Smyrna and Woodstock.
As its name suggests, the bakery deals exclusively in Bundt cakes but, according to Janman, they’re nothing like the kind grandma used to make.
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Set to open: Friday, Sept. 9
Where: 1979 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-SaturdayMore info: nothingbundtcakes.com
“You’re going to be wowed when you taste this cake,” Janman said. “It’s moist, delicious — we bake everything in house every day from fresh ingredients. That’s what makes them so delicious and so amazing. We use real cream cheese, real butter and real powdered sugar. That is what sets us apart, that we bake it here fresh daily. You’re going to taste that when you have a bite.”
Echoed by Area Director of Operations Taylor Tramonte, those who sink their teeth into the treats will find them “fluffy but dense.”
“It helps that we hand-make and swirl them here — there’s a lot of actual love and labor put into these cakes,” Tramonte said. “A lot of meaning goes behind these cakes.”
The menu features nine core flavors, including chocolate-chocolate chip, red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and strawberries and cream.
Starting Monday, Sept. 12, pumpkin spice is slated to join the lineup as a seasonal feature flavor.
The cakes are available in four sizes: bite-sized “Bundtinis” sold by the dozen, personal “Bundtlets” and 8- and 10-inch Bundt cakes, all of which are topped with the bakery’s signature cream cheese frosting.
With a “long, rich” background in the hospitality industry, Janman was a corporate client of Nothing Bundt Cakes for years, first discovering the brand at an event she attended with a colleague.
“We took the first bite of this cake and we said, ‘We will never, ever order any other cake,’” Janman said. “And that was true.”
When she retired after nearly 25 years, Janman said it wasn’t hard to decide what her next venture would be.
“It was the very first thing that I said: ‘How about cake?’ I had been in the corporate world for so long that I wasn’t close to guests anymore. I wanted to do something where I brought joy to people every day. … For every guest that comes in, I want my team to establish this really genuine connection with them.”
While the bakery has been under construction, Janman has been sharing about 100 dozen cakes a week with the Gainesville community, from schools to hospital staff and first responders. The philanthropy won’t stop when the bakery opens, she said, as community outreach is a core value of the Nothing Bundt Cakes brand.
“It’s one of the ways that we bring joy to the community where we live,” Janman said. “I didn’t anticipate how much I would fall in love with community outreach. This brand is a giving brand; we’re very engaged in the community. We’re very generous in our community, and what we get back is a hundredfold. Honestly, it’s what drives me. Just doing good things in our community. As long as we’re able to do that, we will keep doing it.”
The bakery offers cakes for all occasions, from weddings and graduations to other significant milestones.
As for birthdays, the bakery is a “one-stop birthday shop,” Tramonte said, offering balloons, candles and cards along with other locally curated retail items.
While the franchise houses over 400 independently owned and operated bakeries nationwide, at its heart, Nothing Bundt Cakes is still a small business, Janman said.
“There’s no investment partner; it’s me. Local business, small business — this isn’t just some brand out of Dallas coming and doing another location.”
When the doors open next Friday, Janman has one fervent wish for her customers: “I envision bringing joy to people when they come through the door.”For more on Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit nothingbundtcakes.com.