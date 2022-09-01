Not your grandma’s Bundt cakes: Bakery readies to open in Gainesville

“You’re going to be wowed when you taste this cake,” Janman said. “It’s moist, delicious — we bake everything in house every day from fresh ingredients. That’s what makes them so delicious and so amazing. We use real cream cheese, real butter and real powdered sugar. That is what sets us apart, that we bake it here fresh daily. You’re going to taste that when you have a bite.”



Echoed by Area Director of Operations Taylor Tramonte, those who sink their teeth into the treats will find them “fluffy but dense.”

“It helps that we hand-make and swirl them here — there’s a lot of actual love and labor put into these cakes,” Tramonte said. “A lot of meaning goes behind these cakes.”

The menu features nine core flavors, including chocolate-chocolate chip, red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and strawberries and cream.

Starting Monday, Sept. 12, pumpkin spice is slated to join the lineup as a seasonal feature flavor.

The cakes are available in four sizes: bite-sized “Bundtinis” sold by the dozen, personal “Bundtlets” and 8- and 10-inch Bundt cakes, all of which are topped with the bakery’s signature cream cheese frosting.