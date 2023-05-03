NoFo Gainesville announced its restaurant partner. Here’s what’s on the menu

NoFo Gainesville, a forthcoming brewery adjacent to the greenway and dog park at 434 High St., announced on Wednesday that Vendetti’s Pizza, Pasta & Grill will occupy its restaurant space upon completion.

Owned by husband and wife Luis and Cindy Mendoza, Georgians born-and-raised, the restaurant plans to offer New York-style pizza, classic pasta dishes — such as chicken and eggplant parmesans, baked ziti, shrimp scampi and veal marsala — salads, sandwiches, wings, calzones and strombolis.

The goal, according to a news release, is to house a place befitting “families of all shapes and sizes where everyone can find something they love.”