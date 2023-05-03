NoFo Gainesville announced its restaurant partner. Here’s what’s on the menu

The Midland Greenway’s food desert will be forlorn no more — at least where Italian-American fare is concerned.
NoFo Gainesville, a forthcoming brewery adjacent to the greenway and dog park at 434 High St., announced on Wednesday that Vendetti’s Pizza, Pasta & Grill will occupy its restaurant space upon completion.
Owned by husband and wife Luis and Cindy Mendoza, Georgians born-and-raised, the restaurant plans to offer New York-style pizza, classic pasta dishes — such as chicken and eggplant parmesans, baked ziti, shrimp scampi and veal marsala — salads, sandwiches, wings, calzones and strombolis.
The goal, according to a news release, is to house a place befitting “families of all shapes and sizes where everyone can find something they love.”
Vendetti’s also plans to offer a catering menu for private events held in the brewery’s 1,600-square-food event space.
“You can taste the heart that goes into Vendetti’s cuisine,” NoFo Brew Co. Director of Marketing Eliana Barnard said. “It’s so comforting, and the love they put into everything they do is palpable. We are thrilled to have a restaurant partner that shares our passion for the community.”
NoFo Brew Co.’s co-founder and CEO Joe Garcia added: “Their concept, delicious food and likeminded attention to hospitality will make the perfect food partner for our patrons and the Gainesville community.”
NoFo Gainesville is slated to open in July, with Vendetti’s following suit shortly thereafter.
The Italian-American restaurant will be the Mendozas’ second Vendetti’s location introduced to Georgia, with the flagship operating in Cumming since early 2020.
Mexican-American by heritage, the Mendozas fell in love with Italian cuisine hard and fast in the early 2000s, when Luis launched his career as a chef in various Italian restaurants throughout the state. He proposed the idea of launching an eatery of their own and the concept of Vendetti’s was born.
“We used every single penny we had saved up and more to start Vendetti’s,” Cindy said. “We were brought to tears by the way our community embraced us with open arms. That meant the world to us. There were lines out the door for weeks.”
Cindy added the couple have been looking to launch a second location for just over six months, and Hall County seemed like the perfect spot to maintain the “inviting, community focused vibe” Vendetti’s is known for while “pushing the boundary” on elevated atmosphere and design.
“Hall County is such a tight-knit community and super supportive of local small businesses,” she said. “We really value that, so when we saw that NoFo Brew Co. was looking for a restaurant partner in Gainesville, we were ecstatic. Our family grew up going to Gainesville, visiting the square and enjoying time on the lake. We visited the space on High Street and fell in love with the historic, industrial building.”