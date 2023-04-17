NoFo Brew Co. is acquiring this North Georgia brewery

NoFo Brew Co., based in Cumming with a second location under construction in Gainesville, is set to acquire Tantrum Brewing Co. in Cleveland — the first acquisition of its kind in Georgia’s independent craft brewing scene, a news release states.

Business will commence as usual at Tantrum through May 15. Following a brief closure, the taproom, nestled in the Yonah Mountain foothills, will reopen as NoFo Cleveland in early summer.

The additional location will allow NoFo to expand its production capacity, taproom operations and event offerings, NoFo said in a news release.

“North Georgia is a special place for NoFo, and we think our brand will be an excellent addition to White County and the surrounding area,” said NoFo co-founder and CEO Joe Garcia. “We look forward to serving customers in Cleveland very soon.”

“It’s our goal and aim to create a meaningful place in Cleveland … where people can connect with others in a great environment around great craft beer and spirits,” echoed NoFo co-founder Bryan Miles. “That’s always been our goal.”

A family-owned operation, Tantrum opened its doors in 2019 as the state’s first agritourism brewery and a “much-needed” community gathering space, according to outgoing CEO Ross Crumpton.

In a letter to friends and fans, the Crumpton family said that while the decision was difficult, placing the facility in the hands of “good stewards” was the right call.

“This has been a difficult decision to sunset a brand that we have poured our hearts and souls into for several years. Our family has been very invested in our product,” the letter states. “We will always be thankful for our time as owners of Tantrum Brewing Company and the wonderful friendships shared. Sweet memories, gatherings, and friendships have been created at Tantrum and we are thankful for those memories.”

Until the transfer, Tantrum remains open and scheduled events remain in place, the outgoing ownership said. Food trucks and musicians lined up for 2023 will also remain on the books unless contacted by a member of the Tantrum or NoFo team.

All Tantrum beer must be consumed or moved out of the building by May 15, the brewery said, posing “a wonderful opportunity to stock up on your favorite Tantrum beers and wish us well as we move into the future.”

“We are excited to see how the space will grow under NoFo’s leadership,” Crumpton said. “NoFo and team have a great track record, and through this acquisition we believe the space here in Cleveland will not only continue to provide the community with high quality beers, but also new products that innovate and push the boundaries and capabilities of the brewing community.”

Until the last call, Tantrum guests can expect “the very best customer service” and the same familiar staff.

“They are here to serve, and the beer is still flowing and delicious,” the owners said.