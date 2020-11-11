A new Tex-Mex restaurant has opened; here's where

Tino’s Tex-Mex Cantina is bringing vibrant flavors to the Ramada Inn off EE Butler Parkway in Gainesville.



The restaurant, which held its soft opening in late October, serves up both Tex-Mex dishes and cuisine from Michoacan, Mexico, where its owner, Agustin “Tino” Sanchez is from.

“The recipes are from me and my family,” Sanchez said. “I was born in Mexico, and I came to the United States when I was 15. I didn’t go to school, but the restaurant business is my college degree.”

Sanchez said he spent his teenage years working as a dishwasher in Dallas, Texas, and slowly climbed the ladder, later opening his first taqueria in Oakwood in 2003.

Sanchez said he ran the taqueria for three years, then became a franchise owner of Pueblos Mexican Cuisine on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville. After running Pueblos for around 12 years, he decided to sell it in 2019 and open the first Tino’s off Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville. He recently sold the original Tino’s to his cousin, Villanel Garcia, who still owns it today.