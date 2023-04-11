New spot for Mexican cuisine opening in Gainesville

What’s good for Buford is apparently good for Gainesville, too.Aurelio’s Mexican Restaurant is bringing its second location to a nondescript business center at 1856 Thompson Bridge Road. Several dining options exist along the thoroughfare, but only a few sit-down Mexican restaurants, according to Aurelio’s owner, Aurelio Guzman.
“I saw this as an opportunity to come back to where it all started,” said Guzman. He, along with co-owners Viviana and Felix Gutierrez, who are siblings, plan to open the restaurant later this month.
“If all goes as planned, hopefully by the end of the month, or early next month,” Guzman said. “There’s not a whole lot to do at this point. Just some minor things.”
The facility sports a complete interior remodel, including the kitchen and restrooms, light fixtures and furniture. Only the flooring remains from the previous tenant. The restaurant's initial kitchen inspections have been completed as well. The soda machines and state-issued liquor licenses are next on the list, according to Guzman.
The restaurant will have one main entrance but two dining areas. The main dining room to the left of the entrance will include a full-service bar with half of the restaurant's tables and booths.
Guzman said the restaurant is staged to welcome large parties and feature multiple flat screen TVs.
Once open, the restaurant’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon 9 p.m. Sunday.
The original Aurelio’s Mexican Restaurant on Golden Parkway in Buford is the inspiration for restaurant No. 2, Guzman said. The menus at both restaurants will be similar.
The lunch menu, served between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, will include the Speedy Gonzalez, one taco, one enchilada and choice of the rice or beans. The lunch fajitas are all served with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, beans, salad and tortillas. Along with a vegetarian option, there are choices of steak, chicken, a combination of the two and “Texas style” — grilled chicken, shrimp and steak.
Some combos will appear on both the lunch and dinner menu, like La Favorita, a combination of one burrito with shredded beef, one mixed tostaguac — a flat crisp corn shell with ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole — served with rice and beans and one chicken enchilada and the La Mejor, one chalupa, one burrito and one chile relleno.
The salad menu includes the tropical salmon salad, taco salad and Roy’s salad, which includes spinach topped with meat, caramelized onions, sliced avocado and a protein choice of grilled chicken or shrimp.
The Aurelio’s salad is served on a crispy flour tortilla shell that’s filled with beans, nacho cheese, grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, grilled onions and bell peppers, then topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Other restaurants, such as Catrina's Mexican Bar & Grill and El Antojito Restaurant & Taqueria, had occupied the space prior to Aurelio’s moving in, but Guzman believes his restaurant and its brand will have better luck and more staying power.
His family has owned and operated restaurants in the area for nearly 40 years, including El Sombrero, which his father opened in 1984. The franchise has since opened several restaurants in the area.
“I’m trying to keep the legacy going,” Guzman said. “The restaurant business is hard, but nothing is easy.”For more information, visit facebook.com/aureliomexicanresturant.