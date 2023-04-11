New spot for Mexican cuisine opening in Gainesville

“I saw this as an opportunity to come back to where it all started,” said Guzman. He, along with co-owners Viviana and Felix Gutierrez, who are siblings, plan to open the restaurant later this month.



“If all goes as planned, hopefully by the end of the month, or early next month,” Guzman said. “There’s not a whole lot to do at this point. Just some minor things.”

The facility sports a complete interior remodel, including the kitchen and restrooms, light fixtures and furniture. Only the flooring remains from the previous tenant. The restaurant's initial kitchen inspections have been completed as well. The soda machines and state-issued liquor licenses are next on the list, according to Guzman.

The restaurant will have one main entrance but two dining areas. The main dining room to the left of the entrance will include a full-service bar with half of the restaurant's tables and booths.

Guzman said the restaurant is staged to welcome large parties and feature multiple flat screen TVs.

Once open, the restaurant’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon 9 p.m. Sunday.