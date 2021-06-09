This new restaurant in Oakwood is serving up seafood fried to golden perfection

Lin is no stranger to Hall County, having worked nearly two decades ago as a cook at Lee’s Golden Buddha Chinese restaurant off Mundy Mill Road. The owner said his industry experience spans over 30 years with time spent both in the kitchen and overseeing businesses.



Lin runs another Lucky Crab restaurant in Greenwood, South Carolina, which he opened in 2010, and two others in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina. The owner said he felt inspired to open his fourth in Oakwood because he liked the area.

“I love it here, the people are nice,” he said.