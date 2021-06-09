This new restaurant in Oakwood is serving up seafood fried to golden perfection

A new Cajun-style restaurant is frying up heaping plates of seafood in Oakwood.
Lucky Crab House, owned by Raymond Lin of Duluth, opened two weeks ago at 3815 Mundy Mill Road, just north of Thurmon Tanner Parkway.
Lin is no stranger to Hall County, having worked nearly two decades ago as a cook at Lee’s Golden Buddha Chinese restaurant off Mundy Mill Road. The owner said his industry experience spans over 30 years with time spent both in the kitchen and overseeing businesses.
Lin runs another Lucky Crab restaurant in Greenwood, South Carolina, which he opened in 2010, and two others in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina. The owner said he felt inspired to open his fourth in Oakwood because he liked the area.
“I love it here, the people are nice,” he said.
Lucky Crab House
What: Cajun-style restaurant with large portions of fried seafood
Where: 3815 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
More info: 678-696-8808.
Don’t let the building’s Pizza Hut origins fool you, this business has an updated look with light wood interior, hexagonal windows and seafaring decor.
Lin said he developed all of the recipes for Lucky Crab House, including the Cajun seasoning that he adds to all the fried seafood. When people arrive during lunchtime, he said they typically purchase a fried basket combo, which comes with fries covered in Cajun seasoning. The options range from $9.95 to $12.95 and include a choice of fried shrimp, fried catfish, whiting fillets, fried oysters, chicken tenders or chicken wings. Each basket portion is fairly large, so come hungry.
Lin said he was born in South China, but has lived in the Atlanta area for around 28 years and calls it his home. Although a majority of the food at Lucky Crab House is considered Cajun style, a little bit of Lin’s heritage pierces through with the side of fried rice that can be added onto orders. He also makes “yum yum sauce” from scratch to pour on the rice, which he said is more Japanese than Chinese.
For those unafraid to get a little messy, Lin said some of the popular dinner plates include snow crab legs and lobster tail. Other entree items include shrimp, green mussels, Dungeness crab, crawfish, clams, king crab and blue crab. Everything on this portion of the menu ranges from $9.50 to $40, and is served with corn, potatoes and sausage.
“It’s good quality,” Lin said. “Everything is fresh.
People can crank up the heat on their seafood by choosing a spice level from “very mild” to “extra hot.” The casual sit-down restaurant doesn’t offer kid’s food options, but the menu provides an appetizer selection with smaller portions of shrimp, cheese sticks and other dishes.
Lucky Crab House is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact the restaurant at 678-696-8808.