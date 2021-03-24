This new distillery in midtown Gainesville is serving up bourbon and whiskey

For now, the business pushes out around 300 bourbon and whiskey bottles a day. With an automated system, Speed said they would be able to finish 30 to 40 bottles per minute.

Speed said he got his first taste of the distillery business when working for a friend in the industry over four years ago.

After creating his own recipes and trying them out with friends, Speed said he underwent an 18-month process to open Remedy Distillery in Gainesville. He currently runs the business with his friend Ralph Jester, who manages sales.

“The past week I’ve been promoting, and our reception has been incredible,” Jester said.

When customers buy a bottle of Remedy’s bourbon, they’ll notice a label on the back with a handwritten note marking the barrel and bottle number. Although the recipes remain consistent, Jester said the oak barrels used to age the bourbon can impact different notes.

“Each numbered bottle is an original taste,” Jester said. “If you compare one barrel to another, there’s a different taste because of the way the barrel is charred and how the alcohol adheres to the barrel.”