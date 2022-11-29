New digs for wood-fired pizza opening on the Gainesville square

Peyton’s Pie Company officially opens for business Wednesday, Nov. 30, inside the Main Street Market, extending the pizzeria’s reach beyond its original outpost in downtown Flowery Branch.

Owned by chef Nicholas St. Clair of Antebellum in Flowery Branch and Roland Stanley of Cork It, Peyton’s 2.0 will feature similar pizza, salad and dessert offerings to those offered in Flowery Branch.

The restaurant’s wood-fired chicken wings, however, won’t be making the flight north, nor will its sandwiches. Those disheartened by the news may find consolation in the “Godfather” pie, a four-cheese, pesto and artisan meatball recipe fashioned after the meatball sandwich offered at the South Hall location.